Local man dies after eating tainted cantaloupe - KCTV5 News

Local man dies after eating tainted cantaloupe

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A local family is mourning the loss of a 92-year-old local man affected by cantaloupe tainted with listeria.

Paul Schwarz's family said he passed away over the weekend.

He was very active until the cantaloupe recall  when he suffered brain trauma from the bacteria.

The strain killed more than two dozen people and sickened more than 130 others.

Schwarz's family has filed a lawsuit against Jensen Farms, where the tainted cantaloupe came from.

Click here to read more on how Schwarz contracted the infection after eating tainted cantaloupe.

