Police investigating after man fatally shot

Detectives have been questioning a man and a woman after a fatal shooting Friday and said they are trying to figure out how an argument led to gunfire.

Concerned relatives raced to a family member's home near North 10th Street and Laurel Avenue in Kansas City, KS after they received word there was a fatal shooting around 11:30 a.m.

A woman brushed away tears when she learned her loved one was alive. It was another man, in his 40s, who was dead.

Neighbor Ebony Garlington said she didn't hear any gun shots.

"I was playing with my son when I heard the sirens and them pull up. After that, I really did not know what was going on," she said.

As the investigation continued into the early afternoon, police said they took the homeowner and a women in for questioning. Investigators said there are no suspects on the loose.

The incident left neighbors wondering what happened inside the house.

"The man who lives there is a well respected man in the neighborhood, he doesn't bother anybody, he stays to himself, he's real respected," Garlington said.

Charges have not been filed in this case and the victim's name hasn't been released.



Original reports from police said it was believed that a man fatally shot his girlfriend but new information detailing a male victim was released just after 12:30 p.m.



