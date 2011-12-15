KC Schools set policy for students to transfer to surrounding districts

The Kansas City School District, which loses its accreditation Jan. 1, has set a policy for students to transfer to other districts.

The district released the new policy Thursday afternoon. The Missouri Supreme Court in July issued a ruling stating that an unaccredited school district must pay tuition for students transferring to an accredited school district.



The Kansas City School District announced Thursday that to transfer a student must have attended a Kansas City public school for two full semesters. The high court's ruling said nothing about such restrictions.

The Kansas City district said students may transfer to any accredited district in Jackson or an adjoining county. However, the district will pay for transportation costs only to transfer to the North Kansas City, Independence, Center and Raytown school districts.

"Once a student is admitted to a district, KCPS will pay the tuition of the student to the accepting district on a monthly basis," according to the news release.

If the district regains accreditation, then students would have to return to the Kansas City School District.

Each school has a staff person to help parents with the transfer process.A telephone number has also been created at 816-418-6387 to answer questions.



But Kansas City officials emphasized that parents must work with the surrounding districts and abide by their enrollment procedures.

"While KCPS has established these guidelines to support the transfer process, it cannot dictate the process or procedures utilized by the receiving districts," according to the news release.

The Missouri Board of Education voted unanimously in September to strip the district of its accreditation. The district has until June 30, 2014, to regain accreditation or face a state takeover.

The state high court's decision says "each student" and does not say mention a timeframe for which a student must attend a district to be able to see a transfer.

Kansas City schools Interim Superintendent Stephen Green said the district believes they can put an attendance restriction on students seeking transfers. He said he did not know how many students would be forced to remain in the district because of the rule, but knows some who can leave will.

"We don't have any exact number on that, but we don't think it will be a large exodus," Green said late Thursday afternoon. "But we think some will exercise what is their right and we are prepared to comply with the state statute."

Green said district officials will continue to review the transfer policies and make changes as needed. The school board will discuss the new administrative transfer policy at its Dec. 21 board meeting.



Lee's Summit School District says they received a handful of calls after the state board's decision this fall, but have heard nothing since then. The Independence School District is working to create a procedure to track transfer requests.

North Kansas City, Raytown and Center officials could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.



Kansas City Mayor Sly James has proposed a mayoral takeover, but his plan is running into significant resistance from other elected and civic leaders.



For more information, click here.

To see the Missouri Supreme Court decision, click here.



Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.