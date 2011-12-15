KHP trooper involved in rollover crash

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper sustained serious injuries Thursday morning and is recovering at an area hospital after a rollover accident.

The accident happened near 183rd Street and Highway 24 around 7:35 a.m.

Trooper Joshua Reischman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 on his way to a call and was trying to get a car to pull to the right hand lane so he could pass.

The car didn't yield, and the trooper believes he might have hit a slick spot but is not for sure. He overcorrected, slipped off the left side of the roadway, crossed both lanes and ended up in the south ditch.

Trooper Howard Dickinson with the Kansas Highway Patrol said Reischman's vehicle struck an embankment, rolled several times and caught fire. Several motorists stopped to help put out the fire and help Reischman until emergency crews arrived on scene.

Reischman was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in a medical helicopter. He sustained serious injuries and will stay in the hospital's intensive care unit while he recovers.

U.S. Highway 24 reopened around 11:30 a.m.



Reischman, who has been with the Kansas Highway Patrol since January 2008, was wearing his seat belt.

