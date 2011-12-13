CinemaKC profile: Brian Boye

Growing up in small-town Nebraska, Brian didn't even know people made short independent films until he moved to Kansas City and found himself at an IFCKC meeting one Spring evening in 2003.

Since then, he has gone on to write, direct and produce several award-winning short films in a variety of genres from documentary to mockumentary, a thriller, several comedies and even two musicals.

"After Ever After" was one of those films that started with "Wouldn't it be funny if…" and it took off from there.

Living in a home with a then 5-year-old daughter, his house was replete with princess inspiration.



Brian's current project is titled "Famous Last Words."

The sudden loss of his friend Bill Rundle, and the last conversation he held with Rundle before his death four weeks later is the inspiration for the upcoming feature-length documentary.

