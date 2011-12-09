Police identify would-be robber fatally shot by store employee

Police have identified the would-be robber fatally shot by a store employee Friday afternoon.

Police said 33-year-old William Rees and another man were trying to rob the Express Stop gas station located on Independence Avenue near Lawndale Avenue at about 3 p.m. Friday when the clerk shot him.

Police said Rees died inside the business.

Authorities have not yet said if that clerk will be charged.



While police believe this is what happened, they wanted to emphasize it's early in the investigation.

"It appears to be an apparent robbery. We're still trying to work that out right now, still trying to figure out who's who and what exactly happened here today. Right now, it's early in, it's still an active scene, but this is a really busy area, especially at this time of day. We ask if anyone has any information to contact the TIPS Hotline," said Sergeant Stacey Graves with the KCMO Police Department.



The shooting remains under investigation.

