Weis discusses new job as KU's football coach

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Charlie Weis said the job as the football coach at the University of Kansas was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Weis spoke for more than 45 minutes Friday, a day after he was hired.



Weis left the Chiefs last year after a single season to become an offensive coordinator at the University of Florida. He and Coach Todd Haley clashed even though Weis played a critical role in leading the Chiefs to win the AFC West Division.

Weis replaces Turner Gill, who was fired last month following a dismal record in two seasons.

KU Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger said Weis is the right coach at the right time to "put Kansas to raise the bar and compete in the Big 12 conference." His work ethic was cited and tough disciplinarian record was also cited.



Weis said his five-hour interview at KU was "grueling." He said his disabled daughter, Hannah, is thriving in a school in Florida and he did not want to pull her from the school, which means his wife would also stay behind.



"How was this going to work as a family?" he said.

Weis will have private plane flights take them back and forth between Florida and Lawrence.

He said this was too good of an opportunity to pass up.



"My job is to figure out the issues and how we're going to go about fixing them," he said.

He said he will hire a top-notch staff and pound the pavement in recruiting. He said he will also work to ensure players do well on their winter exams.

He said he needs to change the mentality of the players and said the spring "won't be pleasant." But he also said he wants to be family friendly but said players in their early 20s will "do stupid things," but said that's part of growing up.

The Kansas City Star, KCTV5's reporting partner, reported that Weis will be paid at least $2.5 million annually. this does not include incentives.

Gill's contract was for five years and he was scheduled to be paid $2 million annual. Paying Gill for the next three years will cost almost $6.2 million.



In five years at Notre Dame, Weis compiled a 35-27 record but wore out his welcome. He was also an assistant with the New York Jets and New York Giants in the NFL. As the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, Weis won three Super Bowls. He left New England in 2004 to lead the Fighting Irish. He also won a fourth Super Bowl ring as an assistant.



