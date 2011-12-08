Man charged with drunken driving, assault after hayride accident

An Oak Grove man is now charged with driving drunk and slamming into a family taking a hayrack ride.

Kaylon Childers, 27, is charged with assault and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened in October on Highway H near Interstate 70.

Seven adults and six children were on the hayrack ride.

The impact threw the family off the wagon, and two people suffered life threatening injuries.

Childers is being held without bond.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.