Man charged with drunken driving, assault after hayride accident

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

An Oak Grove man is now charged with driving drunk and slamming into a family taking a hayrack ride.

Kaylon Childers, 27, is charged with assault and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened in October on Highway H near Interstate 70.

Seven adults and six children were on the hayrack ride.

The impact threw the family off the wagon, and two people suffered life threatening injuries.

Childers is being held without bond.

