Police respond to fatal shooting call at Zona Rosa - KCTV5 News

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are responding to a fatal shooting at Zona Rosa in a first floor parking garage Wednesday.

Upon further investigation, police say it appears the gunshot was self-inflicted. 

According to police, the shooting happened at Zona Rosa in the parking garage on the first level near the Dillard's store around 11:45 a.m.

Police have not confirmed exactly what happened.

Refresh this page for more details on this developing story.

