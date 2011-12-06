Roads slick after winter's first snow blast

Roads are slick after a surprise dusting of snow spread across the Kansas City area.

The area got up to half an inch of snow with larger amounts in the eastern portions of the metro. One area in downtown Kansas City and another in Miami County got snow bursts that brought an inch. Areas east of Kansas City including Marshall and Sedalia could see up to an inch of snow.

A pickup rolled over on Interstate 470 near Strother Road, slowing traffic on that highway before 8:30 a.m. A wreck on I-35 also snarled traffic. Several KCTV5 Facebook fans reported seeing or experiencing fender benders.



Several wrecks were reported after drivers were traveling too fast for the conditions. Just before 6 a.m., two vehicles collided at 75th Street and Roe Avenue, sending one car into a home near the intersection. Only minor injuries were reported in that crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews focused on treating the busiest roads first and spreading salt on bridges, hills and curves to help with traction.



Temperatures are frigid with the wind chill making it feel like it's even colder. Skies are clearing mid-morning. The sunshine helped burn off the snow, particularly on the grass.



