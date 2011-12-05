Jet with engine failure lands safely at KCI - KCTV5 News

Jet with engine failure lands safely at KCI

KANSAS CITY, MO

A Delta flight landed safely Monday night after experiencing engine failure after taking off from Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City Fire Department crews were scrambled to the airport at 6:28 p.m. Delta flight #1214 was expected to arrive about 6:45 p.m. Monday but didn't touch down until 6:59 p.m.

Airport officials said 73 passengers and crew were on the Airbus 319. It took off from KCI at 6:01 p.m., which was slightly late from the scheduled 5:42 p.m. departure.

It was scheduled to travel to Detroit.

The flight was canceled. Some passengers credited the pilot for the safe landing.

They felt some bumps but said they weren't too concerned about the emergency landing. Others said it was scary because they heard bumps and vibrations about 20 minutes into the flight.

The pilot then alerted the passengers and crew that they were turning around because power had been lost to the right engine.

No word yet on what caused the engine failure.

