Frank White strikes out as Royals broadcaster

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday they are not renewing Frank White's contract as a broadcaster.

The Royals Hall of Famer had been a game analyst.

"FOX Sports Kansas City and the Kansas City Royals appreciate Frank White stepping into a larger role as a game analyst the last three seasons," the team said in a news release. "He shifted from a planned part-time role to a near full-time role and performed admirably in the booth at a time of need."

The Kansas City native played second base for the Royals and won eight Gold Gloves. He was part of the 1985 World Series Championship team. White joined the broadcast team as Hall of Fame Pitcher Paul Splittorff suffered health problems, including voice problems. Splittorff died earlier this year.

White served three seasons as the Wichita Wranglers manager from 2004 to 2006. He has applied for but not been chosen as the Royals' manager.



White is still listed on the Royals' broadcast website, which says, "Royals Hall of Famer Frank White will spend his fourth season in the booth as a Royals television analyst."

In January, the team had announced that White had resigned as a full-time employee of the club. He had been working full time in the community relations area. Reports had been that he and the Royals could not agree on a salary because his Fox Sports duties restricted his marketing and community appearances.



The team also announced Friday that producer Kevin Shank's contract is also not being renewed.

"We also want to thank Kevin Shank for his years of leadership as producer of Royals telecasts. Fox Sports Kansas City has decided to go in a different direction with these positions next year," the news release states. "A search for their replacements will begin immediately."

