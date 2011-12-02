Police: Arsonist set three fires in an hour

Police said they believe three fires were intentionally set by an arsonist in less than an hour Friday morning.

The first fire was reported at 6:52 a.m. The final fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Two of the fires were at houses while one of the calls was to an abandoned business.

Firefighters poured water onto the roof of the business' burning roof, which partially collapsed.

The first fire was at a vacant two-story wood frame house at 3825 E. 56th St. The second fire was reported at 7:05 a.m. at 5640 Swope Parkway at a vacant home, about a block from the fire. The abandoned building was at East 58th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Smoke from that fire caused a fire call to a nearby house, but firefighters determined there was no actual fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The Kansas City Police Department has determined that the first two fires were intentionally set.



Sgt. Stacey Graves, spokeswoman for the police department, said investigators have been unable to enter the building and determine a cause. The building collapsed and conditions are too dangerous for anyone to go inside.

But police believe the same person who set the two houses on fire also caused the building fire.



Because the three fires happened so quickly, the fire department had to scramble crews. Firefighters who were wrapping up the first fire quickly moved to the third fire.

"We did leap frog companies from the first fire to the (third) fire," Fire Department Spokesman Joe Vitale said.



Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.