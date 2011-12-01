High school evacuated in Lawrence after bomb threat

A bomb threat at a Lawrence high school has caused school officials to evacuate their building and cancel classes.

Around 7:46 a.m., Lawrence police were made aware of a written bomb threat at Free State High School, located on Overland Drive.



Free State High School enacted its Crisis Response Plan, evacuating all students and faculty safely from the building and canceling classes Thursday as a precautionary measure.



Students who had already arrived at school were being sent home at the direction of the Lawrence School District, and buses returned students to their bus stops.

School officials said parents were also notified that classes are canceled.

Police are working with Lawrence School District officials to conduct a full investigation.

If anyone has information on this crime, they are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7650 or Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to caller ID and all callers remain anonymous. Tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline can lead to an award of up to $1,000.

