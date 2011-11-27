10-year-old boy defends mom with BB gun - KCTV5 News

10-year-old boy defends mom with BB gun

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
BELLINGHAM, WA (AP) -

Police in Bellingham, Wash., say a 10-year-old boy defended his mother from an attacker by shooting him in the face with a BB rifle as many as four times.

The man accused of the attack rents a room in the woman's home and came home drunk and angry Tuesday morning. Police say he kicked in a bedroom door and started choking the woman.

Officers say the boy hit the attacker with a board and then shot him in the face with the pump-action BB rifle as he grappled with the woman.

The woman and boy were able to flee to a neighbor's home and call for help.

The 45-year-old man was treated at a hospital and arrested for investigation of assault and making death threats.

