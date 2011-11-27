Firefighters rescue woman after car tumbles down embankment

A woman was injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and took a tumble down a steep embankment.

According to rescue crews on the scene, the woman was driving her SUV on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 when she apparently lost control and left the roadway.

The SUV rolled down an embankment and came to rest against a building near 17th and Summit streets in Kansas City, MO.

The woman climbed out of the passenger side window and climbed onto the roof a building until rescuers arrived.

Police and firefighters had a difficult time finding the wreckage because it was hidden in deep brush, barely visible, at the bottom of a hill.

When firefighters responded, they had to use a ladder to get the woman off of the roof.

Firefighters were able to help her to safety.

