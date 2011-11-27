Hutchinson beats Blue Valley for Class 5A title - KCTV5 News

Hutchinson beats Blue Valley for Class 5A title

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
EMPORIA, KS (AP) -

Hutchinson jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead and held off a late Blue Valley rally to win the state Class 5A championship 33-21.

Three Salthawks players, led by Ja'mon Cotton's 137 yards, ran for at least 100 yards Saturday as Hutchinson (11-2) claimed its first state title since a streak of 6 straight ended after its 2008 title.

Blue Valley's Kyle Zimmerman passed for 212 yards to keep the Tigers in the game, including a 72-yard pass to Justin Fulks in the second quarter to cut the lead to 20-7.

Hutchinson was held scoreless for most of the second half, allowing Blue Valley to close to within 27-21 on two Fulks touchdown runs. Cotton's 45-yard TD with 9 seconds left gave the Salthawks the final margin.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.