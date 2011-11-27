Blue Springs South beats CBC 40-37 for state title

Connor Harris returned an interception for a score, ran for another touchdown and kicked two fields goals in leading Blue Springs South to a 40-37 win over Christian Brothers College High School for the Class 6 championship title Friday night.

The state championship was the third for the Jaguars (12-2). Despite 330 yards and 3 TD passes from quarterback Dalton Demos, CBC (13-1) had its perfect season come to an end.

In a game that featured seven lead changes, the Jaguars took the lead for good when Steven Sullivan crashed in from 2 yards out to give Blue Springs South a 33-30 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

Trailing by three, the Cadets forced Harris and the Jaguars to punt with a little more than three minutes remaining. But Harris snuffed out that opportunity when he picked off Demos again near midfield for his second interception of the game.

