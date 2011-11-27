Staley defeats Kirkwood 35-21 to win Class 5 title

Morgan Steward rushed for 205 yards and one score to lead Staley to a 35-21 win over Kirkwood in the Class 5 high school football championship game Saturday.

Staley (14-0) claimed its first title since the north Kansas City school opened in 2008.

Kirkwood (12-1) was searching for its first crown.

Steward, who has committed to the University of Missouri, scored on a 28-yard run midway through the second quarter to put the Falcons in front to stay, 14-7. He has rushed for 27 touchdowns this season.

Staley quarterback Trent Hosick scored four times on three short runs and a 20-yard scamper.

Kirkwood and the other St. Louis-area schools went 0-4 during the 2-day, 6-game championships. St. Louis schools also went 0-4 in 2010.

