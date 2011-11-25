An annual Christmas tradition will continue Friday night in the metro with the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Crown Center.

The 100-foot-tall Mayor's Christmas Tree, is the centerpiece for an illuminating holiday celebration. Mayor Sly James and special guest Grammy nominee and Kansas City, KS, native Janelle Monae will flip the switch to light the tree sometime around 6:20 p.m.

Janelle Monáe talks Kansas City, fans, the future and more

The tree is a symbol of the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund, which is dedicated to assisting the city's less fortunate.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

After the holidays, the wood from the Mayor's Christmas Tree is made into commemorative ornaments, which are sold the following year to benefit the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund.

Tradition continues with Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.