Family hopes to get wallaby back after it escapes Thanksgiving morning

It was a very strange 911 call for police. Forget about turkey hunting on Thanksgiving; police were on the hunt for wallaby Thursday morning.

"I was driving up that back road and I stopped and I thought I saw kangaroo and thought, ‘What is going on?' I thought I was delusional," said resident Kaleigh Brinkman.

Brinkman was one of several residents that couldn't believe their eyes Thursday when they spotted what they thought was a kangaroo on the loose.

Officer Michael Reilly has been on the job 28 years, and he thought this was all a wild Thanksgiving prank.

"I really didn't know what to think. I was laughing too loud too hard. It's not every day you hear about a kangaroo hopping through someone's front yard. I was thinking people were eating too much turkey or something else was going on," said Reilly.

It turns out the loose kangaroo is actually a wallaby named Noah.

"He's really the sweetest thing. He'll lick your hand and he's soft and he will eat green food and he'll give you hugs even," said Emily Wood, Noah's owner.

Sixteen-year-old Wood and her family got Noah when he was a baby and have raised him for the past four years. But Thursday morning, Noah couldn't sit still and hopped his way out of their yard while being fed.

"My brother was giving him water this morning and he's never gotten out before in Missouri. We lived in Colorado and he got out but never this far," said Wood. "He happened to get out and he darted into the woods and we didn't know where he went."

Noah was finally captured two blocks from his home at a nursing home where a worker simply shut the gate in the nursing home's yard. The family said when they moved to Platte City from Colorado, they checked with the state of Missouri to make sure they could bring Noah. But Platte City doesn't allow exotic animals.

"They want him back, but we have to get legal issues taken care of first and go from there," said Wood.

While the legal issues of if Noah is allowed in Platte City or not are taken care of, Kansas City Zoo keepers are going to take care of the wallaby.

Wood said she's just grateful on this Thanksgiving that her furry friend is still bouncing around.

Wallabies and kangaroos are both marsupials, meaning mothers carry their young around in built-in pouches, but the kangaroo is generally much larger than the wallaby.

