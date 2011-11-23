Chiefs claim Kyle Orton off waivers from Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Wednesday that the team claimed quarterback Kyle Orton off waivers Friday.

Orton was claimed from the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs waived wide receiver Keary Colbert.



The Chiefs placed quarterback Matt Cassel on injured reserve Monday after he underwent surgery for a broken hand suffered in a loss nearly two weeks ago. Tyler Palko started against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Palko had a solid first quarter but his performance wavered in subsequent quarters. He was philosophical about the acquisition of Cassel, saying the NFL is tough and he is focused on preparing for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.



Orton, 29, played for Purdue. He is from Iowa and is in his seventh season in the NFL. He started out with the Chicago Bears.

Orton passed for more than 3,000 yards each of his first two seasons in Denver. But he was benched six weeks ago after getting off to a 1-4 start. The Broncos current starting quarterback is Tim Tebow who led Denver to a victory over the Chiefs earlier this month at Arrowhead Stadium.

Orton has played in 67 games with 66 as a starter.



