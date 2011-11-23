Wanted: Richard Dennis - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Richard Dennis

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
HICKORY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Richard Dennis is wanted on a Hickory County, MO, warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

The original offense occurred during in 1999 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female.

Dennis was residing in Wheatland, MO, which is in Hickory County.

However, he never registered his correct address and now his whereabouts are unknown.

Dennis has ties to the Kansas City area and is known to frequent this area. He should be considered dangerous as he has been known to be physically violent.

