Cassel placed on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed quarterback Matt Cassel on injured reserve.

Cassel broke his throwing hand in a game earlier this month and underwent surgery. The Chiefs had hoped that he would return this year.

His backup, Tyler Palko, will start tonight against the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs made the Cassel announcement in a three-paragraph news release issued at 5:42 p.m. Monday, less than two hours before kickoff against the Patriots.

Cassel is the latest in a series of injuries that have decimated the Chiefs' starting lineup. The injured include starting running back Jamaal Charles and defensive starter Eric Berry.

The Chiefs will also be without defensive standout Glenn Dorsey, who was injured and listed as inactive for Monday night's game.



