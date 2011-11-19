Gardner-Edgerton High is named Wendy's Cool School of the Week - KCTV5 News

Gardner-Edgerton High School is named Wendy's Cool School of the Week

Posted: Updated:
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -

All morning long, KCTV5's It's Your Morning was live at this week's Wendy's Cool  School: Gardner-Edgerton High School.

The students showed just why the Trailblazers were selected this week as they talked about a performance they put on to show unity amongst them, no matter their differences.  They also showed off the skilled students who roam their halls as baton twirlers, artists and more.

While the students are winners, the GEHS staff also showed why the school rocks.  In the past 10 years, the staff has been awarded locally and nationally for its excellence.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.