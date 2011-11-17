2 pedestrians, driver injured after accident in downtown KCMO

Three people are in the hospital after an accident in downtown Kansas City.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. at 11th Street and Holmes Road in downtown Kansas City, MO.



Three people were transported to a nearby hospital.Two pedestrians were hit when the two cars left the road.

The officer on the scene said it appears the injuries are non-life threatening.

A traffic light landed on top of one of the two cars involved, and a driver of a dark colored car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An officer on the scene said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

However the officer mentioned that it appears one of the two vehicles attempted to appeared to beat the stoplight.

Neither driver was impaired.

