1 person injured after minivan, train collide

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

One person has been injured after a train and minivan collided Thursday morning, Parkville police said.

The crash was reported about 9:35 a.m. on Hwy. 9 east of downtown Parkville.

The person was transported to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

