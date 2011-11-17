1 person injured after minivan, train collide

One person has been injured after a train and minivan collided Thursday morning, Parkville police said.

The crash was reported about 9:35 a.m. on Hwy. 9 east of downtown Parkville.

The person was transported to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.



