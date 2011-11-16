Multiple buildings on fire in Ray County - KCTV5 News

Multiple buildings on fire in Ray County

Posted: Updated:
ORRICK, MO (KCTV) -

A garage fire has spread to multiple buildings in Ray County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 3:30 p.m. along Highway 210. Multiple agencies are responding.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.