KU building evacuated because of hazardous situation

By Liz Manninger, Executive Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A University of Kansas building that houses the chemistry and physics classes was evacuated because of a potential hazardous situation.

Malott Hall was evacuated due to a potential hazardous material aroma.

University officials said the building was reopened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"No hazardous materials were found and the aroma is believed to have come from floor sealing work taking place in the building," officials said in an update.

