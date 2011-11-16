Guilty plea in bizarre adoption scam - KCTV5 News

Guilty plea in bizarre adoption scam

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Roxanne Janel Jones Roxanne Janel Jones
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has confessed to his part in a bizarre adoption scam.

Taj Isaiah, 29, pleaded guilty to commit wire fraud and mail fraud.

In his plea, he says his co-defendant, Roxanne Janel Jones, contacted adoption agencies claiming to be pregnant with twins, and met couples wanting to adopt.

Prosecutors say she then asked them for money for rent and other expenses.

Isaiah told prosecutors 13 couples were scammed.

