Baby Lisa's family returns to their home

The parents of missing baby Lisa Irwin returned to their Northland residence Tuesday afternoon.

The family packed Tuesday morning, left a relative's home about noon and moved back in just before 12:30 p.m.



Joe Tacopina, the New York attorney for Lisa's parents, supported his clients along with Lisa's older half brothers returning to their home in the 3600 block of North Lister Avenue.

"To get some normality back into their lives and, most importantly, their two little boys' lives," he said.

Debbie Bradley and Jeremy Irwin showed no emotion before the cameras as they were moving Tuesday but Tacopina said emotions were churning through them. He said his clients still hold out hope that Lisa will return home.

Tacopina met late Tuesday with reporters, including local reporters. He said they are trying to "put their world back together as difficult" as it is without Lisa especially for her brothers.



"Walking into that house - without Lisa there - was very tough for them," Tacopina said.



The move comes exactly six weeks after Jeremy Irwin called 911 about 4 a.m. Oct. 4 to say that his daughter had been snatched from her crib while sleeping.

It also comes the day after the mother of Irwin's son filed for custody of the 8-year-old boy. Tacopina said the mother has not seen her son in six years even though she was allowed to have supervised visits with her son.

"It's despicable to see a lady that hasn't seen her son or paid child support in six years all of a sudden claim to have an interest," Tacopina said.



According to court documents, Irwin filed for a declaration of paternity in 2005. Shortly thereafter, he won custody of his son. The mother was barred from having custody or control of her son.

Dorothy Savory, an attorney for Raim, said she filed the emergency motion because she is concerned about her son's well being in light of recent events. She said her son has always been in her thoughts and prayers.

"Now, more than ever, she is concerned about her baby's safety, comfort and peace of mind," Savory said in a statement. "Rasleen misses her son and has always, and will forever, love him."

Irwin, Bradley and Lisa's brothers have been primarily staying with Bradley's younger brother, Phil Netz, since they reported Lisa missing. Lisa's first birthday was Friday, which was a day after her two older brothers were re-interviewed about her disappearance.

The couple said three phones were also stolen from their home.

Tacopina told KCTV5 Tuesday that he believes the person who stole the phones also kidnapped Lisa.



Investigators have pored over more than 1,000 tips in the case.



Bradley initially said she last saw her daughter at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3, but later said she was drunk that night and last saw her daughter around 6:30 p.m.

Bradley and Irwin have repeatedly insisted that the kidnapper stole the family's three cell phones. In court documents filed in mid-October, police said they have yet to recover the cell phones.

Besides Bradley's timeline changing, the timeline from a woman who received a telephone call from Bradley's phone on Oct. 3 has also changed.

Megan Wright, who lived near the Lister home, initially said the FBI had contacted her about her telephone receiving a telephone call from Bradley's phone about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3. However, she recently said the telephone call came in at 11:57 p.m.

She has said she did not have the telephone at the time and that someone else took the phone call. It is unclear as to whether it was a 50-second phone call, as Wright claimed, or was routed to a call center because of nonpayment as representatives for Lisa's parents claim.

"The phone number that was dialed from Deborah's cell phone about midnight that night was never dialed from Deb's cell phone ever before," Tacopina said Tuesday. "We firmly believe that the person who had that cell phone also had Lisa."



Bradley has said she expects to be arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance, but police have denied that and have not publicly identified a person of interest in the case.

Kansas City police have said they want to re-interview Irwin and Bradley separately at a police facility and ask tough questions to help rule them out. Attorneys for the couple have declined the request, saying previous questions were heavy-handed and accusatory.

Tacopina said Tuesday that he does not understand why Kansas City police need to re-interview Bradley. He said he won't consent to an interview without knowing what questions will be asked and establishing some ground rules.



"We want to know is there something we are missing, but they don't want to reveal that to us. To me, it is more of an adversarial proceeding ," he said. "These people are victims of a horrific crime and we will welcome the day that they are treated like they are victims."

Bradley and Irwin have endured 40 hours of interviews over five separate times, Tacopina said.

"The tactics that have been employed, particularly against Deborah, that have been quite frankly cruel," he said. "They even led Deborah to believe they had a lead to entice her to come down to the precinct. She does not have any answers as to what happened to her daughter... If she did, believe me, she would be shouting them out."

Tacopina said "we have a very good rapport" with the FBI and praised their handling of the case.



A television camera went into Netz's home about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tacopina has been conducting exclusive interviews with Good Morning America and a GMA reporter was at the home Tuesday. The ABC program was allowed to film Lisa's half brothers trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Shauna Elliott, who has a 1-year-old, said she knows it must be tough for Lisa's family to return to their home without Lisa.

"I don't think I could go back," she said. "But sometimes you have to go through the tough times."

