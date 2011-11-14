Lockdowns lifted at 3 Platte County schools

Three Platte City schools were placed on lockdown because of a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon.

Platte County R3 School District officials said Monday afternoon that they received a report at 2:10 p.m. of a domestic disturbance. The three schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, said school district spokeswoman Tina Zubeck.

The schools locked down were Siegrist, Paxton and Rising Star elementary schools. Classes were dismissed as normal just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Authorities called for the lockdowns due to this report out of the Legends on Monday afternoon.

A woman called authorities Monday afternoon to say that her sister had an order for protection to prevent her husband from coming near her. The woman told authorities that her sister called from a cell phone to say that her husband had abducted her.

The woman's daughter attends Siegrest. The schools were locked down as a precaution but allowed to dismiss as normal. The couple was later found in KCK and are being interviewed. The girl was kept safe and later released to another family member, authorities said.

District officials said safety of students is the top priority and every precaution was taken. Parents were notified via the district's Facebook page and automated calls.



