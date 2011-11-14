Man allegedly killed estranged girlfriend, 2 others in home

A Kansas City man has been charged with killing three people this weekend.

Derek T. Hubbard, 46, has been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery in the triple homicide.

According to court documents, Hubbard showed up at a home Friday night in the 2400 block of Lister and sat next to an estranged girlfriend, Stephanie Brown, when he began to argue with the 49-year-old woman and her cousin inside the cousin's home.



Hubbard allegedly pulled a weapon and told Brown to leave with him. Her cousin, Anthony Richardson, 50, then got into an altercation with Hubbard, according to court documents.

Hubbard allegedly shot Richardson, then Brown and Richardson's 53-year-old wife, Mary, inside the Richardsons' home, according to court records. Hubbard then drove off in Brown's car, authorities said.

On Sunday, Hubbard drove to police headquarters in the same vehicle and turned himself in.

Police Chief Darryl Forte told The Kansas City Star that Anthony Richardson was a childhood friend and "like a brother."

Claudia Davis is devastated by the death of her daughter.

"I'm just numb right now. That was my only child," she said. "She loved her children and she loved me I know. She was very easy to get along with."

Claudia Davis said Hubbard had previously beat her daughter so bad that she had to be hospitalized. She said she is mystified about the killings.

"I don't understand how all of this came about. I really don't. She had never done anything to him other than try to help him," Claudia Davis said. "When he didn't have a place to go, she fed him. She gave him a place to stay. This is how he repaid her."

She said her family and the family of the Richardsons are struggling to cope.

"Faith, prayer, my family, my grandchildren," she said. "We are all sticking together. That is the only thing we can do."

Hubbard is jailed on a $750,000 cash only bond. He will be arraigned Tuesday.



The three were killed as part of a violent weekend in Kansas City. There are still no arrests in the shooting deaths of two men on Saturday.

Claude Carson, 61, and Alphonso Nicholson, 52, were found dead in an apartment at 25th Street and Benton. No arrests have also not been in a shooting near the Sun Fresh grocery story in Westport.



