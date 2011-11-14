Mystery still surrounds horrifying crash

Mystery still surrounds a horrifying crash that killed a mother and her 9-year-old daughter in Overland Park.

Two other little girls, who survived the crash, were also in the SUV. And now, many are wondering exactly what is behind the wreck.

The accident happened about 6:10 a.m. on northbound Highway 69 just north of 151st Street and involved three vehicles: a white pickup, a black pickup and an SUV.

Raw video: 2 dead in cross-over accident

Overland Park police said the woman was driving the SUV with her three children inside. She crossed over from the southbound lanes and into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as Heidi Lynn Adams, 29. She died at the scene along with daughter Imogin Grace Adams, 9.

The two children injured are ages 4 and 7. The 4-year-old girl is in critical condition at Children's Mercy Hospital while the 7-year-old girl, Kyla, is in good condition.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to area hospitals but are expected to recover.

Traffic in the northbound lane from 151st to 135th streets was completely shut down for several hours as crews tried to reconstruct the accident.

"It was a crossover accident, as to why she crossed over, we are still trying to figure that out," said Officer Michelle Koos with the Overland Park Police Department.

Counselors were on hand at Blue Valley School District where the school-age children attend. At Lakewood Elementary School, counselors tried to explain why Imogin's smile won't brighten the lives of students anymore.

Neighbors were also devastated. They said the three sisters enjoyed playing outside and working on playful artwork.

"They seem like great kids. All the kids play together all the time," Chris Harmeyer said. "I could tell she was an awesome mom, doing things with her kids all the time... We're going to do whatever we can to help the family."



Neighbors say Adams was divorced from her daughters' father. They said she was engaged.

Friends turned to social media to ask for prayers, particularly for the four-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is studying installing barriers, like Missouri has, to prevent crossover crashes. The process should wrap up by the end of the year and highways in the Kansas City area will be the first to be evaluated for safety enhancements.



