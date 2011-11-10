Baby Lisa's half brothers interviewed about missing sister

A trained child specialist interviewed missing baby Lisa Irwin's older half brothers Thursday afternoon.

The specialist has worked with the FBI, authorities said. The FBI helped oversee the interview, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Darin Snapp said.

The two half brothers were in the home when Lisa went missing. Her father, Jeremy Irwin, reported her missing at 4 a.m. Oct. 4. Her parents say she was snatched from her crib by a kidnapper, but her mother, Debbie Bradley, has said she expects to be arrested in connection with the case.

Bradley was the last to see the baby before she was reported missing.



Lisa's first birthday is Friday.

The boys, ages five and 8 years old, were first interviewed in the hours after their sister went missing. The younger boy was interviewed for 30 minutes while the older boy was interviewed for 50 minutes, police have said.

Police had then sought a second interview with the boys after investigators had gathered more information. They also sought their DNA to compare it to DNA in the home.

Kansas City Police Department informed the media about the interviews at 4:30 p.m.

Irwin and Bradley along with their Kansas City attorney returned to the residence of Bradley's younger brother just after 7 p.m. Thursday. The two boys were not with their parents.



FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said both the FBI and Kansas City Police investigators participated in the interview process. The trained specialist would conduct the interview in a special room aimed to make the boys feel comfortable while the investigators would observe via closed circuit television.

Patton refused to confirm a report that the FBI had flown a specially trained child specialist in from Washington to conduct the interviews. Authorities have also declined to say where the interviews were conducted or how long they lasted.



Bill Stanton, a New York private detective who is serving as a spokesman for baby Lisa's parents, said Thursday night that Bradley and Irwin continue to cooperate with investigators. He said the interviews with the two boys occurred voluntarily.

He said he does not believe the boys will offer any critical information that could break the case open, but said the interviews could only help the case. He said one of the boys heard a "tapping" noise during the hours in question.

Bradley says the two boys fell asleep with her but Irwin's son went to his bed during the night. The older boy was in his bed when Irwin came home, he has said. The younger boy was with his mother who has said she drank five to 10 glasses of wine and passed out after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

Stanton said he has not spoken to the boys about what they may have heard or seen the night their sister went missing. He said their parents have not either indepth because they did not want to be seen as coaching the boys or tampering with the investigation.

"I did not want to get in the way of the investigation," he said.



Stanton reiterated that he has faith in the FBI and Kansas City Police Department. He also said he believes Lisa is still alive and reiterated that he believes her parents had nothing to do with her disappearance.

"I choose to believe that the baby is alive," he said.

