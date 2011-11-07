Carbon monoxide sickens 8 at Olathe restaurant

Carbon monoxide sickened eight people at an Olathe restaurant Monday.



The Johnson County Fire Department was called about 11 a.m. to the Noodles & Co. at 15208 West 119th Street in Olathe.

Two employees of Noodles & Co. were transported by ambulance to the hospital, but are expected to recover. Five people were treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital. An eighth person drove himself to the hospital.



Some carbon monoxide fumes were found in a nearby Radio Shack, but the fumes originated from the Noodles & Co. business.

No one was transported from the Radio Shack store. Three other businesses in the strip mall were also evacuated as a precaution. Those four businesses have reopened but Noodles remains closed as a private company makes repairs.

The cause is still unknown.



