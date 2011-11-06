5.6-earthquake in OK rattles Kansas City area

A moderate earthquake in Oklahoma rattled nerves in the Kansas City area Saturday night.

The 5.6 earthquake struck just east of Oklahoma City in the same area as a quake earlier Saturday.

Raw video: Record breaking earthquake rocks Oklahoma

But this time the quake was also felt in the Kansas City area including Brookside, Independence and the Northland. Lawrence residents also reported feeling it in posts on KCTV5's Facebook page.

"All my customers were saying hey there was an earthquake in Oklahoma. We felt it all the way from Independence, Brookside and South Kansas City. I was like, ‘Earthquake. Mid-west. Really?' That's the west coast," said Lori Burroughs owner of Balanca's in downtown Kansas City.

Local law enforcement agencies reported a flood of telephone calls, but no damage or injuries were reported. KCTV5 received hundreds of calls from concerned viewers Saturday night.



KCTV5 Meteorologist Tom Wachs said it was a moderate earthquake but unusual for the Midwest. The earthquake was about three miles underneath the earth's surface.

The earthquake struck at 10:53 p.m.

5.6 magnitude quake caused damage to homes around Tulsa

Barb Balliett McCall Belt wrote on KCTV5's Facebook page that she felt the quake in western Kansas City, KS.

"The whole house shook. It felt like someone was standing behind my recliner shaking it back and forth. You could see items shaking that were sitting on the entertainment center," she wrote.

A Raymore resident like many thought winds were to blame for the shaking. Others said the tremors rattled their china cabinet.

Maureen Reintjes wrote she felt the ground move in Merriam.

"My dresser shook and everything on it shook and rattled. Scared me!" she wrote.



In Oklahoma, Lincoln County Emergency Management Services reported to broadcast outlets Saturday night that the area of Sparks was seeing damage. A Tulsa television station reported that some homes saw their chimneys collapse while air-conditioning ducts collapsed through the ceiling at a library. Roads also reportedly buckled.

Anchor on air while earthquake shakes studio

The Kansas State Wildcats team had just lost a close game to Oklahoma State when the earthquake hit. Stillwater, where the game was played, is about 40 miles from the earthquake's epicenter. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on air discussing the game when the earthquake hit. His eyes widened and his face froze. He then confessed that he did not remember the question he was being asked by an anchor because he was so startled.

Some Oklahoma residents went to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

"It was a pretty ornery little earthquake," Joey Wakefield, Lincoln County's emergency manager, told the Tulsa World.



