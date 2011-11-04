Teacher takes bold action after ATA, school buses collide

Authorities said a charter school teacher's bold actions saved nearly 30 elementary school students from serious injury during a school field trip Friday.

A bus carrying students from Allen Village Charter School and an Area Transportation Authority bus collided in the West Bottoms about 11 a.m. Friday.

Two buses were carrying 6- and 7-year-old students on a school trip when the second bus rolled through a stop sign, authorities said. The school bus then hit the ATA bus.

The school bus driver was thrown from the driver's seat. A teacher rushed to the driver's seat to stop the out-of-control bus.

The teacher was able to hit the brakes and stop the bus from careening into the looming Wendy's restaurant or a large billboard pole.

The bus driver was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to recover. A couple of children were checked out at the scene by paramedics but were not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the ATA bus was not injured. The ATA bus had no passengers on it.

The crash happened at 16th Street and Genessee Avenue.

