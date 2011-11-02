From tornados and blizzards to ice storms and floods, KCTV5 meteorologist Chris Suchan has worked in it all. And guess what - he loves it!

Chris grew up in Virginia in a law enforcement family but knew from a young age that his passion was forecasting, not crime fighting. He was hooked on a day in fifth grade when a snowstorm blew in and closed school. With all day to observe, he found himself captivated by swirling drifts, driving winds, and finger-numbing cold. From that moment on, Chris became a self-proclaimed weather geek. He even gave up high school football to remain president of the Weather Club.

Chris graduated from Radford University in Virginia with a degree in Earth and Space Science and a minor in Geology. He did an additional three years of course work at Mississippi State University.

Chris launched his TV career after college at a small station in Harrisonburg, VA. He then moved to Charlotte, NC where he spent nearly a decade as one of the area's top meteorologists. From there he went to Florida where he became an expert in protecting his viewers from all types of dangerous storms including tropical storms, tornadoes and hurricanes like Gustav, Hanna, Ike and Josephine.

Chris prides himself on accurate forecasting and over the last few years has earned one of the highest scores in the country. He holds the coveted CBM certification from the American Meteorological Society as well as the NWA seal issued by the National Weather Association. His weather reporting style is calm and reassuring. There isn't any hype about a simple rainstorm. But if there is severe weather, he issues strong warnings aimed directly at keeping you and your family safe.

Chris joined KCTV5 in November 2011.

"Kansas City's friendly people sold me, and the meteorologist in me loves the four seasons. I get charged up about changing leaves, first snows and spring rains. And there's nothing like the adrenaline rush of weather extremes," he said.

When he's not chasing storms, Chris is a football nut. Obviously, he's landed in the perfect town for that.

He also calls himself a struggling golfer and likes to fish, landscape, mountain bike and lift weights. Chris loves to travel to schools and share his passion for weather and forecasting with children.