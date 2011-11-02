Rapids to be without Kimura, Moor, Folan when they face Sporting KC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) -- The Colorado Rapids will be without defenders Kosuke Kimura and Drew Moor and forward Caleb Folan when they face Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday in the second leg of their home-and-home Eastern Conference semifinal series.

All three were injured during Sporting Kansas City's 2-0 victory over the Rapids on Sunday night in the first game of the series.

Kimura broke his left foot on a sliding tackle by Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler.



Drew Moor sprained his right shoulder just before halftime. Forward Caleb Folan sprained his left ankle and knee.

