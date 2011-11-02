Families of grain elevator survivors thankful

Families of 2 survivors of a deadly grain elevator explosion in Atchison say they are thankful for the prayers and good wishes they've received.

The University of Kansas Hospital released a statement Tuesday from the families of Clinton Ellerman and Pat Maxwell. The hospital says Ellerman remains in serious condition and Maxwell in critical condition.

The statement marked the first time the survivors' names had been released. The victims were injured in Saturday's explosion at the Bartlett Grain Co. elevator in Atchison. The cause of the explosion that killed six others is still under investigation.

The statement says the families understand the public's interest but ask that their privacy be respected. They say they don't want to be interviewed or make any further statements.

