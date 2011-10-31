Thankful for YOU Contest Official Rules

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The Thankful for You Contest begins at 4:00 p.m. Central Time ("C.T.") on 10/31/2011and ends11/13/2011. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., C.T., on 11/13/2011 and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor: KCTV5/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, Kansas.

ENTRY: Visit www.KCTV5.com and complete the registration form. Then submit a written statement of up to 250 words explaining why a female loved one or friend (age 21 or over) is deserving of a makeover for Thanksgiving. Then follow the links and instructions to upload one (1) recent photo of your loved one or friend (written statement and photograph collectively referred to herein as "Entry Materials"). All entries are final upon submission.

Photos may not contain brand names or trademarks and must be non-professional. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject and/or disqualify any entries, subjects, or related materials that Sponsor deems to be nude, obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

LIMIT: One entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Kansas and Missouri, 21 years of age or older, are eligible to submit one nomination for a woman known to them (aged 18 or older) who is deserving of a makeover. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION:

Qualified judges appointed by Sponsor will select two (2) winners from among the eligible entries based on compelling story (50%), need for make-over (30%) and reflection of theme (20%). In the event of a tie, a winner will be the entry among the tied entries with the highest score in compelling story. Sponsor reserves the right to select fewer than two winners if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified entries. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects.

PRIZING: Two (2) potential winning nominees will each receive a prize package consisting of a facial: deep cleanse, exfoliating, and hydration; hair care: extensive consultation, color, highlights and cutting; manicure; pedicure; brow wax; makeup application; total prize package approximate retail value $383.00. Nominees must be available for the makeover the week of November 14, 2011, be willing to appear on-air throughout the makeover process, and agree to have before and after photos appear on-air and on KCTV5.com or prize will be forfeited. One prize per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.

CONDITIONS/WARRANTIES: Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winners from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

RELEASES: By participating in this contest and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this contest and/or acceptance or use of the prize.

Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and Entry Materials in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

By submitting Entry Materials, entrants certify that such materials are original and created by entrant, that entrants have the necessary rights, permission and authority to submit such materials, and, if applicable, that entrants maintain a valid copyright in the materials.

PRIVACY: Information collected from online entrants is subject to Sponsor's online privacy policy at Sponsor's web site listed above.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law, potential winning nominators will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Ownership/Liability Release, Publicity Release and Assignment of All Rights in Pre-Existing Work within two (2) days of notification or the entry with the next highest score may become an alternate winner. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, the entry with the next highest score may become an alternate winner. Winning Nominees must complete and return a Release prior to beginning the makeover. Subject to all U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prizes are the sole responsibility of winners. For winners' list, available after November 21, 2011, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winners' List/Thankful for You Contest at the Sponsor address above.