KS teenager dies after ankle injury in football game

Services have been scheduled for a 13-year-old student who died after sustaining an ankle injury in a football game.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Alec Mounkes, a seventh grade student at Lyndon Middle School, died Thursday as the result of complications from an ankle injury sustained in the Oct. 6 football game.

Brian Spencer, superintendent of Lyndon Unified School District 421, said the injury led to blood clots, which led to cardiac arrest that placed him on a heart and lung machine.

He said doctors then had to amputate 1 of Alec's legs at mid-calf and the other at mid-thigh. He said the boy underwent surgery in Kansas City on Thursday to clear his lungs and died shortly after that surgery.

Services are Monday in Lyndon.

