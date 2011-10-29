Recent fad brings warning for parents

This is warning to parents and grandparents about a recent fad that could put loved ones at risk.

They're called drunken gummies: gummy bears swollen with vodka.

It's an at-home concoction that teens use to make the alcohol portable, palatable and less visually obvious. But they can also get into the hands of toddlers who love to nibble on whatever they see sitting around.

A pediatrician at the University of Kansas Hospital said it wouldn't take but one or two drunken gummies to put a 32-pound toddler at risk.



"What's most at risk is that they become unconscious and then they vomit. So even before they get alcohol poisoning, they start vomiting and aspirating on their vomit," said Dr. Will Keough.

Some may wonder if media attention on this subject is just giving teens ideas but the hospital staff KCTV5's Betsy Webster spoke with said the kids already know about it. It's the adults who also need to be informed.



Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.