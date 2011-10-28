Tina Porter turned away in efforts to assist baby Lisa's parents

Tina Porter's attempts to speak with the parents of missing baby Lisa Irwin were rebuffed Friday night.

Porter went to the home where Debbie Bradley and Jeremy Irwin are staying in an attempt to offer her insight and assistance.

Bradley and Irwin reported their then 10-month-old daughter missing on Oct. 4. Porter's two children were killed by their father in 2004.



Porter was told to speak to an attorney for Irwin and Bradley about her desire to offer assistance. Porter left the home but then went back up to determine which attorney she should contact.

The police were then called. Porter had left the neighborhood by the time officers arrived, but Porter was outraged Friday night.

She previously has said that baby Lisa's parents should regularly speak to the Kansas City media in an effort to get their daughter home. Porter spoke to national media, including Dr. Phil, but was always available to local media.

Porter also said having community support is invaluable especially to have the strength to get through the dark days.



Bradley and Irwin have not held a news conference with the local media since the week that their daughter went missing. However, they have conducted several interviews with the national media who have drawn criticism in the past for paying interview subjects for the use of photos and video.



Bradley said Monday that she wasn't speaking to local reporters, "Because we are grieving."



Porter's children, Sam and Lindsey, were killed by their father in 2004. The father, Dan Porter, refused to discuss his children's whereabouts for three years, including insinuating that he had given his children away. He finally confessed to killing them and burying them in woods in eastern Jackson County.



Porter has pushed for changes to Missouri law when it comes to parental custody disputes. She wants police to have more access to information about custody disputes including protection order.

An Amber Alert was not issued in the case of Sam and Lindsey because they had been with their father when they went missing.

Jackson County opened a playground in Independence in the children's memory.

