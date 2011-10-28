Short forced off the baby Lisa case

Cyndy Short, a Kansas City area attorney, is no longer representing the parents of missing baby Lisa Irwin.

Sources tell KCTV5 that Short was forced off the case Thursday. Short was reportedly fired at the direction of Joe Tacopina, a New York attorney, who joined the case last week.



He could not be reached for comment Friday.

KCTV5's Jeanene Kiesling asked baby Lisa's parents, Debbie Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, about Short no longer representing them when they returned to a relative's home Thursday night.

"This is the first I've heard of it," Bradley replied. "You know as much as I do."

Chris McCallister, Short's husband, said his wife would not be going to the office Friday and would not be doing interviews.



"She does not work for Joe. She works for Debbie and Jeremy," McCallister said. "She works for the family."

But shortly before noon Friday, Short acknowledged she is no longer on the case.

"Cyndy Short, Esq. has confirmed she is no longer working with the family of Lisa Irwin as their local counsel," the law firm said in the release.

She did not explain the details surrounding her departure from the case.



Short had planned to meet Thursday afternoon with local reporters to discuss the case but abruptly canceled the news conference Thursday morning. Police said Tacopina also scrapped today's interviews by a trained specialists with Lisa's older half brothers.

Lisa's parents called 911 about 4 a.m. Oct. 4 to report that someone had kidnapped their sleeping daughter from her crib in their Northland home.

Tacopina and Short have taken different approaches in working with national and local reporters. Tacopina held a news conference last week but since then has only done interviews with the national media.

By contrast, Short repeatedly answered questions from Kansas City reporters and had scheduled a tour of baby Lisa's home on Thursday morning before it was scrapped. The family previously has allowed ABC News and NBC News into the home, but declined requests from local reporters.

Tacopina told Kansas City police that he expected the interviews with Lisa's two brothers would go ahead next week. But Short earlier on Thursday told the Star, KCTV5's reporting partner, that if she had her way that the brothers would not be interviewed again because the trauma it would cause to them and the family.

Bill Stanton, a former New York detective who is working as a private detective on the case, told KCTV5 Friday that he would return to the area on Sunday. He declined comment on Short's departure from the case.

However, Stanton was seen at the home where Irwin and Bradley are staying Friday night by KCTV5's Jeanene Kiesling.



