Corn spilled on I-70 after rig crashes

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 have reopened. The interstate had been closed after a semi hauling corn crashed and spilled the produce across the highway.

The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Westbound traffic near Minnesota Avenue was impacted until the interstate was reopened just after 9 p.m.

The driver was not injured. He said he was hauling more than 80,000 pounds of corn, which was enough to feed a hundred head of cattle. The corn was worth thousands of dollars. Kernels of corn were scattered across the interstate and spilled onto the roads below the overpass.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver took the curve too fast and lost control. The driver was just five miles from his destination of a grain elevator at 7th and Kansas avenues.

All the corn will be discarded because of possible diesel contamination.



