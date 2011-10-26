Do you think stores decorate too early for the holidays? - KCTV5 News

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Now that Halloween is almost here, it is time to put up the Christmas tree, right?

Some stores - and shoppers - are taking back Thanksgiving and skipping decorating until after we observe that traditional, puritan holiday.

2011

  • Do you think stores decorate too early for the holidays?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    88%
    645 votes
    No
    9%
    69 votes
    I don't pay much attention to it
    3%
    20 votes
