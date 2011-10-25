Evacuations ordered in Olathe after gas line rupture - KCTV5 News

Evacuations ordered in Olathe after gas line rupture

Posted: Updated:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Firefighters evacuated homes in Olathe after a crew ruptured a gas line, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuations occurred in the area of East Nelson Drive and East Nelson Circle in Olathe.

Firefighters went door to door evacuating homes. The evacuations began before 4 p.m. Enough repairs were made by 4:30 p.m. that residents were allowed back in their homes.

A crew for SureWest Cable apparently was doing work in the area and caused the leak, officials said. A construction crew notified authorities.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.