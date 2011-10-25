Evacuations ordered in Olathe after gas line rupture

Firefighters evacuated homes in Olathe after a crew ruptured a gas line, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.



The evacuations occurred in the area of East Nelson Drive and East Nelson Circle in Olathe.



Firefighters went door to door evacuating homes. The evacuations began before 4 p.m. Enough repairs were made by 4:30 p.m. that residents were allowed back in their homes.



A crew for SureWest Cable apparently was doing work in the area and caused the leak, officials said. A construction crew notified authorities.

