Wanted: Russell Dorsey - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Russell Dorsey

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Russell Dorsey Russell Dorsey
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Russell Dorsey is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense occurred in Oct. 2008, in Liberty, and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female.

Dorsey's last known address was in the downtown area of Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Dorsey has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

He is a registered sex offender in Missouri.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.