Wanted: Russell Dorsey

Russell Dorsey is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape.

The original offense occurred in Oct. 2008, in Liberty, and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female.

Dorsey's last known address was in the downtown area of Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Dorsey has been known to be violent and should be considered dangerous.

He is a registered sex offender in Missouri.

